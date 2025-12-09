News

Committee demands ‘justification’ for Gauteng’s foreign hires

Oversight body wants qualification details of over 1,300 employed foreign nationals

Koena Mashale

Journalist

The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The office of the Gauteng premier has revealed that over 700 foreign nationals are employed in the province’s education department and over 600 in the health department.

This was in response to a question by members of the legislature.

The committee still awaits the supplementary information requested in this matter.

—  Tlou Chokwe, member of the oversight committee in the premier’s office

Tlou Chokoe, a member of the oversight committee in the premier’s office, said the committee awaited the qualifications of the foreign nationals to support ‘justification’ for their employment.

“[This includes] the résumés and qualifications that the employed foreign nationals possess in comparison to many jobless, qualified South Africans.

“In addition, their status as naturalised South African citizens should form part of the requested supplementary information,” Chokoe said.

In addition to those employed by the education and health departments, five foreign nationals are employed in the infrastructure development department, one in the office of the premier, and one in the e-government department.

There are around six in the roads and transport department, three at social development, 19 at agriculture and rural development, and two in the environment department.

Sowetan


