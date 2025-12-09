Ekurhuleni warns motorists: collect your impounded car or risk auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vehicle owners are urged to collect their cars from Ekurhuleni pounds.

The City of Ekurhuleni has urged motorists with vehicles impounded by the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) to collect them before they are auctioned to recover mounting storage and administrative costs.

The city said owners have from December 8 to January 27 2026 to claim their vehicles from one of the EMPD pounds in Alberton, Boksburg, Brakpan and Kempton Park.

According to spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, 168 vehicles and trailers were seized for offences, and owners will be required to settle all outstanding fees, — including impoundment, towing, storage and administrative charges — before they can be released.

Proof of ownership, such as vehicle registration papers and valid identification, is required.

We urge motorists to collect their vehicles as soon as possible. If a vehicle remains in our pounds for more than 120 days without payment or collection, the law allows us to dispose of it — Zweli Dlamini, EMPD spokesperson

Dlamini emphasised the municipality has a legal obligation to recover costs when vehicles are unclaimed for extended times.

National Road Traffic Regulations and the National Road Traffic Act empower municipalities to sell impounded vehicles to defray costs when owners fail to reclaim them.

Vehicles can be collected at the following EMPD pounds:

Alberton pound: 4 Swaartkoppies Road, General Alberts Park;

Boksburg pound: 43 Reservoir Road;

Brakpan pound: 212 Short Street, Rand Collieries; and

Kempton Park pound: 1 Sarel corner Albatross Street.

