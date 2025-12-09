IN PICS: ANC national general council Day 2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC NEC member Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during an interview at the 5th National General Council. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The ANC entered Day 2 of its 5th national general council (NGC) meeting on Tuesday at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on the East Rand, which 1,800 branch delegates are attending.

The gathering aims to evaluate the implementation of resolutions adopted at the party’s 55th national conference. Ten commissions are currently in session, reviewing organisational renewal, economic transformation policies, governance performance and social transformation programmes.

Between commission sittings, NEC members have been addressing the media during scheduled press briefings in the media centre.

TimesLIVE Picture Editor Masi Losi and photographer Refilwe Kholomonyane were to capture the moments.

0 of 13 ANC NEC member Kgosientso Ramokgopa during an interview with the Sunday Times at the 5th National General Council. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane) First Deputy Secretary-General of the ANC Nomvula Mokonyane speaks to the media, at the second day of the 5th National General Council of the ANC at the Birchwood hotel in Gauteng. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane) ANC national chairperson,Gwede Mantashe in conversation with Business Times Political editor, Hajra Omarjee and Sunday Times Digiatl political Editor, Lizeka Tandwa on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC held at Birchwood Hotel. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) ANC chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Donald Selamolela during an interview at the 5th National General Council. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane) KZN converner, Jeff Radede on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC held at Birchwood Hotel . Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) ANC member Amos Masondo on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC held at Birchwood Hotel . Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) 9 December 2025.. ANC NEC member, Dickson Masemola talks to the media on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC held at Birchwood Hotel . Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) ANC NEC member, Stan Mathabatha waits to go live on tv on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC held at Birchwood Hotel. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) 9 December 2025.. ANC national chairperson , Gwede Mantashe talks to the media on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC held at Birchwood Hotel . Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) Snuki Zikalala the president of the ANC Veterans' League on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC held at Birchwood Hotel. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) Lindiwe Zulu writes notes as she gets ready to talk to the media on the second day of the 5th national general council of the ANC at the Birchwood hotel in Gauteng. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane) Siboniso Duma, speaks to the media, at the 5th national general council of the ANC at the Birchwood hotel in Gauteng. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane) ANC National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe speaks to the media, at the 5th national general council of the ANC at the Birchwood hotel in Gauteng. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

