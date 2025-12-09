Lesufi’s leadership under fire in financial oversight debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the Gauteng legislature have criticised premier Panyaza Lesufi’s leadership, saying clean audits do not reflect the progress that still needs to be made in the province.

This came during a debate over the legislature’s recently adopted premier’s office oversight report, which revealed that it incurred R590,000 in fruitless expenditure and R455.6m in irregular expenditure, despite maintaining a clean audit for the 2024/25 financial year.

The central question and concern raised by the committee...is the misalignment between spending and outcomes. — ActionSA’s Richard Ngobeni

ActionSA member Richard Ngobeni said the wins by the premier’s office, like continuous clean audits and 98.38% of invoices paid, cannot be dismissed; however, clean audits don’t equal effective governance.

“The central question and concern raised by the committee, and which ActionSA strongly supports, is the misalignment between spending and outcomes, particularly within Programme 1, its administration. Here, the office spent 100% of its allocation, yet only achieved 50% of its planned targets,” Ngobeni said.

“So, we can see that this is not just a technical issue; it’s a value-for-money failure. In a province facing deep service delivery backlogs like ours, a high unemployment rate, and growing public frustration, full expenditure without commensurate impact is unacceptable.”

Ngobeni added that ActionSA expects Lesufi to account for compliance and also for results.

“On preferential procurement, while the office exceeded targets for youth, women, and black-owned businesses, they continue to underperform on people with disabilities at just about 1.8% against their target of 7%.

“This is not unique to the office of the premier, but that is precisely why leadership is required from the centre of government. Commitments alone are no longer sufficient,” he said.

Moses Koma of the EFF said the report was another state of the province address, not a document of objectives, achievements, and progress in governance and service delivery

“The office of the premier has shown to the people of Gauteng that organising G20 summits to impress and excite international visitors is more important than the actual state of things in the province.

“As the Economic Freedom Fighters, we are compelled to believe that in one of the key areas that the premier has committed to, not only has his office and his administration underperformed, but in many instances, they have worsened the situation...,” he said.

Koma said the administration has been marked by false ideas of interventions and urgent responses insofar as service delivery is concerned.

“Whatever this administration has perpetrated to give with one hand, it has taken with the other hand.”

Koma said it was high time Lesufi made a bold statement about fighting off corrupt officials.

“[This is] the same premier who refuses to release critical forensic reports and several departmental processes. The state of affairs in the province is shameful and a sad one,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of cooperative governance, said people must acknowledge when work is being done instead of complaining about it in the legislature.

This was in response to the DA’s Jack Bloom, who had raised the issues of potholes plaguing the province.

“The premier has extensively reported on the issues that you are raising,” Mamabolo said. “So, to continue to...[drag]the same issues into the house without appreciating development, I don’t think that is constructive.

“There’s nothing wrong with raising other issues, but I think on clean audits, our starting point and our principle should always be clean audits; it’s important.

“These matters are important for enhancing public trust, for enhancing confidence with the people, and for making sure that we can improve on our relationship with the people,” Mamabolo said.

