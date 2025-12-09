Mantshe warns SACP about contesting elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chairperson of the ANC Gwede Mantashe speaks to the media at the 5th national general council of the ANC at the Birchwood hotel in Gauteng.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned the SACP that it is killing itself by deciding to contest next year’s local government elections.

In an interview with the Sunday Times on Tuesday, Mantashe said the ANC will develop a policy and programme that assesses itself beyond its alliance with the SACP.

We think that the party can walk the walk and actually kill itself. The SACP is committing suicide. — ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe, who was removed from the SACP’s highest decision-making body between conferences, the central committee, said that the ANC had accepted the decision of the SACP.

“We think that the party can walk the walk and actually kill itself. The SACP is committing suicide.”

