Mantshe warns SACP about contesting elections

Party leadership divided over election decision

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Chairperson of the ANC Gwede Mantashe speaks to the media at the 5th national general council of the ANC at the Birchwood hotel in Gauteng. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned the SACP that it is killing itself by deciding to contest next year’s local government elections.

In an interview with the Sunday Times on Tuesday, Mantashe said the ANC will develop a policy and programme that assesses itself beyond its alliance with the SACP.

We think that the party can walk the walk and actually kill itself. The SACP is committing suicide.

—  ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe, who was removed from the SACP’s highest decision-making body between conferences, the central committee, said that the ANC had accepted the decision of the SACP.

“We think that the party can walk the walk and actually kill itself. The SACP is committing suicide.”

