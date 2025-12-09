Parolee sought as police hunt for Saulsville shebeen massacre suspects

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A pathology vehicle at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgville west of Pretoria ready to collect more than 10 bodies of people who were killed in a mass murder Picture: Stringer

National commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has confirmed that one of the suspects police are hunting for in connection with the mass shooting at the Saulsville hostel west of Pretoria on Saturday is a parolee who was released in September.

Briefing the community and media outside the hostel on Monday, Masemola said the parolee who was in prison for various crimes including attempted murder and extortion, is known and related to some of the victims.

Masemola also said police have charged the owner of the illegal shebeen that was run in the hostel room where the attack took place. The attack claimed 12 lives and left 13 people injured.

According to police, unknown gunmen entered the room where people were drinking and started to shoot randomly. Three of those killed were minor children, the youngest being three, and the others 12 and 16 years of age.

Police have registered 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

The shooting is the latest after five people were killed and six wounded at a tavern in Bronkhorstspruit, about 60km east of Pretoria, in October.

Masemola confirmed that the three suspects are still at large but said detectives are working around the clock to find them.

He said while they now have an idea of what the motive might be, officials are still investigating.

The victims are from Kwazulu-Natal and police suspect the motive for the attack might be related to taxi violence or unresolved matters stemming from their home province.

Masemola said the type of weapons used in the incident were pistols, which police still had to verify whether or not they were licensed.

Though scared to speak out on the attack, community members have voiced their concerns about crime in the area.

Meanwhile, Masemola said three people of interest have been identified in the murder case of Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe, and one has been taken in for questioning.

Van der Merwe was gunned down when he arrived at his Brakpan home on Friday evening.

He gave crucial evidence at the commission in November, claiming Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi had ordered him to dump the body of a man officers had killed during an interrogation involving “tubing”.

“We are confident that soon we will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Mr Van der Merwe. Safe to say, investigations are on the right track,” he said.

He said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) and Madlanga commission had met and developed a plan to heighten and enhance security around officials and witnesses linked to the commission.

