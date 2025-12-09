Road collapses at R500 section in Carletonville as sinkhole expands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A large sinkhole has swallowed 80% of the road on a section of the R500 in Carletonville, West Rand.



“The affected section has been closed off while technical teams are being dispatched to conduct a full safety evaluation,“ the Gauteng department of roads and transport said.

“Preliminary assessments indicate more than 80% of the road surface has caved in, making the route extremely unsafe.

“Motorists are urged to use alternative routes, obey all road closure signs in the interest of safety and exercise extreme caution when approaching or travelling in and around the area.”

The area around the R500 is known for dolomitic soil, which leads to the formation of sinkholes. Some have rapidly expanded during heavy rainfall over the past two weeks.

The sinkholes are located on the route between Carletonville and Ventersdorp, close to a primary school.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes, such as the N14, to reach Carletonville.

