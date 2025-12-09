Thugs target kids taking food to initiates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the summer initiation season continues, the journey to manhood for some in Kariega has allegedly been disrupted by opportunistic and callous thieves, and the community is saying enough is enough.

Criminals have been terrorising children taking food to the initiates in KwaLanga, with a nine-year-old among those allegedly held at gunpoint on the way there in one of the harrowing ordeals.

The issue has drawn the attention of government, religious leaders, police and community members who gathered in Kariega on Monday to visit the KwaLanga and KwaNobuhle camps.

The provincial initiation coordinating committee (Picc), which was also in the Bay to address growing concern about initiate safety across the province, confirmed tsince the start of the summer initiation season on November 14, nine initiates had died.

“We have 24 arrests and 20 cases have been opened. Police are working hard to assist the forums regarding crimes n our initiation schools.”

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said he was unable to confirm crimes targeting initiates in the Kariega area: “The police coordinator for initiate matters has, however, confirmed he received a complaint about young boys taking food to initiates in KwaLanga being approached by a male wanting to rob them of money and phones.

“On further investigation police were unable to confirm the allegation as none of the initiates could confirm it.”

The Herald