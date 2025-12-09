News

WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of ANC’s 5th national general council

ANC council deployees will be expected to implement the party's policies and programmes, work constructively in councils and caucuses, attend meetings and participate fully in council work.
ANC Flags. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

The second day of the ANC’s national general council is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, where the party will assess its organisational health, policy direction and performance in government.

