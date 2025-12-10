News

Churches, families, and employers still shut out people living with HIV, report reveals

The newly released People Living with HIV (PLHIV) Stigma Index 2.0, shows that discrimination, though reduced over the past decade, persists in homes, workplaces and healthcare settings

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Journalist

Two KZN men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen ARVs. Stock image.
Participants described experiences of physical harassment, blackmail, exclusion from social events, being passed over for promotion or having their job descriptions changed due to their HIV status (123rf.com/PENCHAN PUMILA )

Imagine being excluded from your place of worship, denied employment or losing income, all because of your HIV status. This remains a reality for thousands of South Africans, according to the newly released People Living with HIV (PLHIV) Stigma Index 2.0, which shows that discrimination, though reduced over the past decade, persists in homes, workplaces and healthcare settings.

Launched on Tuesday by the National Association of People Living with HIV and Aids (NAPWA), the PLHIV Stigma Index 2.0 is a globally standardised tool that measures the impact of stigma, discrimination and human rights violations on people living with HIV. The latest survey includes 5,065 individuals aged 18 and older and 252 participants aged 15 to 17.

The report shows that external HIV-related stigma has improved significantly, dropping from 14.3% in 2014 to 6.1% in 2024. Yet internalised stigma remains high: 48.6% of respondents reported experiencing shame, guilt or fear of disclosing their HIV status.

Key populations, including people who use drugs, transgender people, sex workers and men who have sex with men, experience far higher levels of stigma. Some reported exclusion from family activities, while transgender participants described facing verbal harassment.

Click here to read more.


