Director under fire for ‘irregular’ Human Rights Day spending

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CALLED TO EXPLAIN: The director in the speaker's office, Dumisani Mbebe

The director in the Nelson Mandela Bay speaker’s office, Dumisani Mbebe, says he came under political pressure to secure funding for the city’s Human Rights Day commemoration.

The speaker’s office is now asking the municipal public accounts committee to write off four amounts — R89,300, R26,000, R190,200, and R136,652.20.

But during a debate on Tuesday, as councillors pushed to hold Mbebe personally liable for the irregular expenditure, he insisted he had been pressured and instructed to “make it happen”.

According to a report presented, an instruction was received from the Eastern Cape office for sport, arts, culture, and recreation on February 19, requesting that the municipality help with the implementation of the Human Rights Day event on March 21.

“The deviation request was prepared for the approval of the acting city manager with a memorandum dated March 24.”

Click here to read more.