FREE TO READ | Refresh, renew and reimagine your space

As we close the year, here’s to homes that tell stories, projects that make us proud and spaces that reflect who we truly are.

There’s something about summer that inspires a fresh start, whether it’s reviving tired outdoor furniture, repainting your kitchen cabinets or giving your garden a planet-friendly glow-up. This issue of EasyDIY is all about helping you reimagine your home and embrace projects that add joy, colour and personality to every corner.

From upcycled furniture ideas that turn old into art to designing for wellbeing we’ve gathered simple, satisfying ways to transform your space without breaking the bank. With our festive gift edit for every kind of DIYer, there’s no better time to share the tools of creativity.

Raina Julies

