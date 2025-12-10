IN PICS | Motsepe Foundation brought Christmas cheer to Soweto kids by giving toys

Thousands of children queued at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, waiting for their turn to receive early Christmas gifts delivered by the Motsepe Foundation on Wednesday.
As the children flocked to the stadium, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe distributed the toys to the excited children. Soccer balls and toy cars were among the goodies.
Here are some of the moments from the scene:
Sowetan
