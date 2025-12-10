IN PICS | Motsepe Foundation brought Christmas cheer to Soweto kids by giving toys

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thousands of children queued at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, waiting for their turn to receive early Christmas gifts delivered by the Motsepe Foundation on Wednesday.

As the children flocked to the stadium, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe distributed the toys to the excited children. Soccer balls and toy cars were among the goodies.

Here are some of the moments from the scene:

Some of the children stood in a queue waiting for their turn to receive their goodies at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Kids after receiving toys and soccer balls for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo)

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe gives a child a toy for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Children receiving soccer balls for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Kids receiving toys for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe gives a child a toy for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Kids after receiving soccer balls and toys for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Some of the children stood in a queue waiting for their turn to receive their goodies at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo)

Children receiving soccer balls for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Some of the children who braved the hot weather alongside their parents and guardians after receiving Christmas joys from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Kids receiving toys for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Kids receiving toys for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

