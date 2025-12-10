News

Matric exam breach detected

Basic education minister to address urgent media briefing on Thursday

Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

The ministry of basic education has identified a breach during the marking process of the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube will on Thursday hold an urgent media briefing at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on the breach.

“The breach was detected through the department’s internal monitoring and oversight systems. Minister Gwarube will outline the immediate interventions and the measures being implemented to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the 2025 examination results,” said spokesperson Terence Khala. — Sowetan Reporter


