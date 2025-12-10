‘Open it up’: Mashatile urges ANC to consider allowing contenders to use money for their campaigns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has urged the ANC to consider allowing its members to openly use money to campaign for positions at conferences.

Mashatile said, however, that the party should heavily regulate this by forcing contenders to disclose their funders and allow it to peruse their bank accounts.

He was talking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the ANC’s national general council (NGC) in Boksburg, where his performance and that of the cohort of leaders elected at the 2022 Nasrec national conference is being assessed.

He said though NGC was unlikely to make a decision on allowing the use of money on internal campaigns, it was a discussion that could no longer be avoided.

