Taxman helps catch blue light fraud

A businessman who was awarded a police tender but did not declare the money to the taxman has been jailed.

In a statement the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and South African Revenue Service (Sars) said they had, with other law enforcement agencies, secured a six year direct prison sentence with two years suspended for Tshepo Khoza.

The tax fraud matter involved about R3.6m, linked to systemic corruption within state procurement processes.

Khoza, director of Grey Apple Trading Enterprise, was found guilty on three counts of fraud, one of which falls under the schedule 5 category (serious crimes) and one count of failing to register for VAT in contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

The conviction follows extensive investigations under Project Blue Lights, which uncovered Grey Apple Trading Enterprise received tenders from the South African Police Service (SAPS) for blue light equipment.

These tenders were awarded due to Khoza’s family relationship with a senior SAPS official.

Despite earning about R3.6m between 2015 and 2018, Khoza falsely declared the company to be dormant and failed to declare income to Sars.

The corruption trial in which he is charged with others will resume on February 22 2026.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Idac head Adv Andrea Johnson acknowledged the teamwork that led to the conviction, reinforcing the public’s trust in joint efforts to uphold tax compliance and fight corruption.

Kieswetter said: “Tax fraud is not a victimless crime. It is theft from the national fiscus and, ultimately, from the millions of South Africans who depend on government services for education, healthcare and social support. Every rand stolen through fraudulent schemes undermines our country’s ability to deliver on its constitutional mandate. Sars will not tolerate such conduct. We will pursue every case relentlessly, and those who choose to defraud the system must know accountability is certain and justice will prevail.”

