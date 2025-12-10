Undocumented Zimbabwean nabbed with over 500 passports, cash suspected for illegal stamping

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals, and some of them had wads of cash hidden inside.

Mpumalanga police have arrested an undocumented Zimbabwean national after allegedly finding him with more than 500 passports and R20,000 in a black plastic bag.

The passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals, and some of them had wads of cash hidden inside. It is believed that the man was taking those passports to a border gate to be stamped on behalf of their owners.

The passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals, and some of them had wads of cash hidden inside. (Supplied)

The passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals, and some of them had wads of cash hidden inside. (Supplied)

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Cpt Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said the arrest came after receiving a tip-off about a Zimbabwean man driving a white Chevrolet utility bakkie with a canopy carrying lots of passports and cash.

She said the multidisciplinary team, comprising the Middelburg flying squad, Nkangala district anti-hijacking team, and Waterval Boven SAPS, spotted the car, which had a Gauteng registration number, and intercepted it.

“A search was carried out whereby the following items were found: 582 passports, some of which had some cash inside, hidden underneath a compartment, and a separate amount of cash of about R20,000, covered inside a black plastic bag.

Investigation thus far suggests that the driver was probably going to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped. — Cpt Mpho Nonyane-Mpe, Mpumalanga police spokesperson

“Investigation thus far suggests that the driver was probably going to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped. Police are of the view that the recovered cash was meant for payment.

“The suspect, a Zimbabwean national, was charged for contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa, fraud and money laundering.

“The total amount of cash found in possession of the suspect is about R147,300. The bakkie driven by the suspect was also confiscated for further investigation,” said Nonyane-Mpe.

The 43-year-old man was expected to appear at the Waterval Boven periodical court on Wednesday.

The acting Mpumalanga police commissioner, Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended the multidisciplinary team for their “hard work and dedication”, saying the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.

“We are following up [on] this matter and will not leave any stone unturned. At this stage we will ensure that those who are involved are brought to book,” said Mkhwanazi.

Sowetan