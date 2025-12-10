VIDEO | Shebeshxt’s other victim wants to revive withdrawn assault case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A person who opened an assault case against Lekompo artist Shebeshxt, which was allegedly withdrawn after mediation, was not a party to the process and wants to resuscitate the case.

This was revealed at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where the Limpopo artist, real name Lehlohonolo Chauke, is applying for bail for attempted murder.

WATCH | Lekompo artist Shebeshxt, real name Lehlohonolo Chauke, arrives at the Polokwane magistrate's court for the continuation of his bail application. He faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a fan in October.



Video: Sontaga Letshelele pic.twitter.com/GYTqhvR4m2 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 10, 2025

It is alleged that while driving in Polokwane, Shebeshxt shot and wounded a fan who excitedly greeted him from a car. The man is in hospital following the October 19 shooting.

During cross-examination, Shebeshxt’s lawyer, Lot Ramusi, told the investigating officer that an assault case he had mentioned in his earlier testimony had been withdrawn after mediation.

However, W/O Phaladi Makola disputed this, saying the victim was contacted and told police he was not present during the alleged mediation.

After the incident, they escaped from the scene. They were helped to escape, and you know who helped them. — W/O Phaladi Makola

The victim’s statement said he was at a pub in Mankweng and tried to sit at the same table as Shebeshxt and his friends. They refused, and the singer allegedly started punching him.

“He [the complainant] indicated that he wants to continue with the matter. The mediation was done in the absence of the complainant,” said Makola.

However, Ramusi insisted that mediation had taken place.

“I put it to you that a mediation process cannot be done without the presence of the victim and the accused,” he said, adding that the magistrate who was present at the mediation should be called to testify.

“It is in the interest of justice for the court and the accused in this matter to call on the magistrate to appear before the court and give evidence on the mediation done between the two parties.”

However, the state objected and said it would be unfair to call the magistrate.

Ramusi argued that in an earlier case of attempted murder, which Makola said took place in Seshego, where Shebeshxt allegedly shot a fan, his client was there to perform and never took part in the alleged criminal offence.

“The victim is not a fan but a friend who was travelling with them, and they had planned to go sleep at a lodge owned by the complainant’s parents,” Ramusi said. “The shots were fired by [Thabiso] Malatjie [who was travelling with Shebeshxt], and he also wrote a statement to the police to show that he was the only one who fired the shots.”

In response, Makola said: “I have a warrant of arrest for Thabiso Malatjie; we are looking for him. According to the police investigation, they found cartridges from two different firearms, which suggests that shots were fired by Chauke and Malatjie.

“After the incident, they escaped from the scene. They were helped to escape, and you know who helped them. There were also people who tried to clear the scene... and we are going to investigate them,” Makola said.

The bail hearing continues.

Sowetan