WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs-Fifa project transforms prisoners into football mentors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Among the dignitaries are Safa vice president Linda Zwane, Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung and Fifa Foundation CEO Hilton Freund with the twinning project graduates at the graduation ceremony held at Sun City prison on Wednesday.

Lindokuhle Ndaba, one of 16 female inmates at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre (Sun City prison) who’ve graduated from the Kaizer Chiefs-Fifa twinning project, is ready to impart the expertise she gained to the youth when she’s released.

Convicted of murder in 2013, the 43-year-old aspires to be a football coach when she’s reintegrated into society in 2027, banking on the teachings she picked up from the Twinning Project by Chiefs, supported by the Fifa Foundation.

WATCH | Lindokuhle Ndaba, one of 16 women inmates who graduated from the Kaizer Chiefs Twinning Project, shares the story behind her arrest and urges young people to steer clear of crime, warning that it never pays.



Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/YxWHcwa28g — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 10, 2025

“This programme has helped me with a lot of things, and I can’t wait to pass the knowledge I have gained to youth,” Ndaba told Sowetan during the graduation ceremony at Sun City on Wednesday. “I have been trained to be a football coach, so when I get out, I want to coach a team.

“I want to visit schools as well to raise awareness about crime because I don’t want to see youngsters repeating the mistakes I made. I was a soccer player when I was growing up, so football has always been my passion; hence, I now want to coach.”

This programme has helped me with a lot of things, and I can’t wait to pass the knowledge I have gained to youth. — Lindokuhle Ndaba, inmate

Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge coach Dillon Sheppard was one of the mentors who empowered the inmates with coaching skills.

Ndaba, 42, who hails from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, was arrested for murder in 2013.

“It was a robbery, and we shot a security guard dead. I was sentenced to 25 years...I’ve served 10 years and nine months, meaning I am going home in 2027,” Ndaba said.

Tlabo Thokolo, the acting national commissioner for the correctional services department, emphasised that the inmates were lucky to have been part of the coaching project.

“This is a significant milestone, considering the fact that Fifa is the world’s football mother body. Another fact is that there’s no football in Africa without Kaizer Chiefs, so to partner with such a giant of a brand to impact the lives of these female inmates is massive. You [the inmates] should be grateful for this opportunity,” Thokolo said.

Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung emphasised that the twinning project was an important initiative for Amakhosi.

“It was very important for us to work on this twinning project. We always want to bring light into a space that many people see as having darkness, giving soccer skills to women, who people don’t have hope in,” Motaung said.

Sowetan