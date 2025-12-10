News

Woman dies in fiery crash on Durban highway, driver rescued

Nivashni Nair

Nivashni Nair

Senior reporter

Paramedics rescued the male driver of a car engulfed in flames. (KZN )

A woman burnt to death in a car crash on the M4 Ruth First highway in Umhlanga on Wednesday morning.

KZN VIP Ambulance paramedics rescued the driver but the passenger could not be reached due to the flames.

Spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said on arrival at the scene KZN VIP Ambulance medics found the bakkie engulfed in flames, with two entrapped occupants screaming inside.

“Medics Molefe and Howard sprang into action without hesitation. Braving intense heat and flames, they managed to free the male driver from the burning vehicle. Despite their relentless efforts, the flames were too severe for them to reach the passenger,” he said.

Paramedics arrived at the crash scene to find the bakkie engulfed in flames in bushes on the M4 Ruth First highway (KZN)

The fire department extinguished the blaze.

“The driver sustained injuries and was stabilised by KZN VIP medics before being transported to a medical facility,” said Naidoo.

Initial reports suggest it was a single vehicle crash.

TimesLIVE


