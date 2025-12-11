Don’t get scammed: common cyber schemes to watch out for this festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cybercriminals thrive on the urgency and excitement of consumers in peak shopping periods, so be extra vigilant this festive season.

As 2025 comes to an end and the festive season begins, Standard Bank urges consumers to stay alert as scams surge in scale and sophistication.

While fraudulent schemes have plagued consumers all year round, the festive season is one of the high-risk periods as spending online and visits to shopping centres and malls increase.

Scammers and cybercriminals take advantage of urgency, distraction, the lure of discounts, and the spirit of generosity that come with the festive season.

“During this peak shopping period, the threat multiplies as fraudsters prey on consumer excitement and rush,” says advocate Athaly Khan, Standard Bank’s head of Fraud Risk Management.

Fraudsters are constantly changing their tactics and there are various scams to watch out for. Here are some of the most common ones:

Card not present

Fraudsters may create fake websites or replicas of existing and trusted websites to trick consumers into sharing their card details i.e. card number, expiry date and CVV. Consumers will “shop” on the fake website, inputting their card details only for the fraudster to retrieve and use them.

“Always verify website URLs and avoid clicking on suspicious links,” says Khan.

She urges Standard Bank customers to enable free in-app transaction alerts and report any suspicious activity immediately to help prevent financial loss.

“Fraudsters are getting smarter, but so can you,” says Khan. Before entering your card details, pause and check the site’s legitimacy. Type the URL yourself. If something looks off, trust your instincts and shut it down.”

‘Good deal’ scams

With the known search for good deals, fraudsters put out deals that are often “too good to be true”. These deals are enticing and implore urgency due to their “limited offer”.

Consumers rush to make payments, failing to conduct due diligence as they want to secure the deal. In many cases, the goods never arrive, or the quality is not what was promised.

“If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you’ve never dealt with that seller before, it’s wise to reconsider the purchase,” says Khan.

She urges buyers to research the seller and avoid those who push for instant bank transfers. “Google the seller’s name, website, and reviews. Legitimate sellers provide clear contact details, i.e., a working phone number, email, and physical address.

“Only pay if the site uses trusted gateways like PayFast, PayGate, or Ozow, which offer buyer protection.”

Phishing and smishing

Fraud is not always a single occurrence. Fraudsters may use this time to send out “bait” emails and SMSs, containing links or QR codes, disguised as Christmas discounts or year-end clearance deals.

Consumers who click on the links or scan the QR codes may open their devices to being compromised, providing fraudsters with the opportunity to access their digital banking profile at a later date.

Khan advises consumers to pause and verify with the company before clicking any link or scanning a QR code. If unsure, call customer service directly.

“Fraudsters thrive on urgency and excitement during this season. Ask yourself: Was I expecting this message? Is the sender familiar?

“Hover over links to preview the URL and watch for unusual characters like dots or dashes that don’t appear on the official site,” says Khan.

Even when no red flags are present, Standard Bank encourages consumers to use virtual cards, which come with a 100% fraud protection promise. The enhanced security features make it safer for online shopping.

To report fraud, call Standard Bank's 24/7 Fraud Line on 0800 222 050 (International: +2710 824 2090).

To report fraud, call Standard Bank’s 24/7 Fraud Line on 0800 222 050 (International: +2710 824 2090).

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.