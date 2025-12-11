Gauteng education officials suspended over matric exam paper leak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister Siviwe Gwarube says two officials from the department of basic education have been suspended over allegations of leaking matric exam papers.

The leak has also been reported to the SAPS to investigate a criminal case, she said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Gwarube said the breach was detected by the department’s monitoring systems at a Gauteng marking centre, and that the preliminary report shows that 26 learners from seven schools in Tshwane had prior access to the exam answers.

“The system detected unusual similarity of answers provided by candidates and answers provided by marking guideline.

“Let me be clear: the breach, this detection, shows the effectiveness of our systems. This breach didn’t come through rumours; it was not discovered by chance.

“It was discovered because markers are equipped to know [the] difference between authentic learner response and content that should be only accessible to markers,” she said.

Gwarube said the preliminary investigation showed that the breach occurred at the office of the department of education where question papers are set.

“These papers were shared via a USB storage device, and the spread seems to be confined to seven schools in Pretoria, and at this stage there is no information to show that the breach spread outside this localised area.

“However, the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Papers alleged to have leaked are English, mathematics and physical science.

She also revealed that one of the suspects involved is a department official who has a child in matric and that she received the question papers from a colleague.

“The department of basic education staff members that are suspected of this involvement have been immediately suspended. Learners involved will be afforded due process and treated fairly; we are not assuming guilt. Each case will be assessed individually.

“We have reported the incident to the South African Police Services for the criminal aspect of this case to be investigated [because] there are aspects of [individuals] being in possession of stolen material of the state,” adding that the case was reported on Wednesday.

“We will leave no stone unturned, and we will not compromise the future of honest learners because of the actions of a few.”

