Hawks ask for help to find cop killers

Sgt Nonjabulo Sharon Mogale, a police officer was ambushed and gunned down in August 2021 while doing crime prevention operations in Tembisa. Photo: Supplied

The Hawks in Gauteng are seeking assistance in finding the people who murdered Sgt Nonjabulo Sharon Mogale, a police officer who was ambushed and gunned down in August 2021 while doing crime prevention operations in Tembisa.

Spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Mogale was killed inside a store next to the Sangweni taxi rank. She and a colleague had gone there to buy airtime.

“While at the stop, the two female officers were ambushed by four unknown males who followed them to the store and robbed them of their service pistols and then fired several shots at sergeant Mogale in the head, fatally wounding her,” said Mavimbela.

Mavimbela said the suspects then fled the scene in a white Hyundai Accent with an unknown registration.

She said anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer, Capt Robert Mathebula, on 082 779 8560 or anonymously call Crime Stop on 0860 10111.

