Jail will be good rehab for crystal meth-addicted Shebeshxt, cops tell court

The day that lekompo artist Shebeshxt handed himself over to the police following his warrant of arrest for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding a fan, he was drunk and holding a beer bottle and also revealed that he is addicted to crystal meth.

As a result, his continued incarceration will be a good opportunity for him to be rehabilitated.

This was the evidence of WO Phaladi Makola, the investigating officer during the bail application of Shebeshxt at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

When we arrested him, he never told us anything about his medical condition... When I spoke with him, he told me he can’t quit crystal. — WO Phaladi Makola, investigating officer

In their affidavit, Shebeshxt’s lawyer Lot Ramusi had indicated that the artist has a medical condition which was not disclosed. According to Ramusi, Shebeshxt needs proper medical attention, and his continued detention hampers proper healing.

Makola admitted that Ramusi made him aware that due to that medical condition, Shebeshxt needs special foods like broccoli and other fresh vegetables.

However, he questioned why the defence said his continued incarceration hampers his healing when he drinks and also takes drugs when outside.

“I was informed by the defence that he eats broccoli and fresh vegetables. When we arrested him, he said that he is addicted to crystal. So, I am surprised that a person who says he has medical problems uses alcohol and addictive drugs,” said Makola.

“When we arrested him, he never told us anything about his medical condition. I am only hearing this through his affidavit. When I spoke with him, he told me he can’t quit crystal. So, we believe if he remains in custody, it will be a good opportunity for him to be rehabilitated.”

The court asked if it is a difficult task for Shebeshxt to access prison medical facilities. The state told the court that prison medical facilities operate 24 hours, and if there is an urgent issue, it is not difficult for him to be taken to a local hospital in case of an emergency.

Ramusi also brought up an article by Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE, which they claim they would be using as evidence and which states that Shebeshxt stands to lose around R2m due to a cancelled gig following his arrest and incarceration.

However, Makola told the court that such reports that Shebeshxt could lose millions if he remains in custody cannot be taken as fact and the man he shot also stands to lose money due to his continued hospitalisation following his shooting on October 19.

“I accept that you are bringing new evidence before the court; as such, I will do likewise and inform the court that the victim in this matter is also running a transportation business, which means he is also losing money.

“In that regard both the accused and victim are even,” said Makola.

The court was told that Shebeshxt’s fiancee gave birth last week on Monday.

The bail application will continue on Thursday for the state to re-examine Makola.

