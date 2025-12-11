Joburg Water payment delays stall R12m Orange Farm sewer project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Construction of a new sewere system in Orange Farm was suspended allegedly due to non-payment by Joburg Water.

A R12m sewer project in Orange Farm, south of Joburg, which started in May and was scheduled for completion a week ago, will now roll over to the new year after workers downed tools due to non-payment.

Subcontractors and employees told Sowetan that they had stopped work on the Deep South Extreme Emergency Sewer Pipe Replacement in Ward 131 after Joburg Water failed to make payment, resulting in workers not getting paid for two months.

Project manager Nomcebo Ndwandwe said the project was meant to be completed in seven months.

“But due to the stoppages that we have experienced due to non-payment after submitting our contractual claims, there have been delays.”

Ndwandwe confirmed they had received payment on Thursday, but due to the Christmas holidays, they won’t be on site.

“The project will resume in January,” she said.

Subcontracted companies said the non-payment hit them hard as they were unable to pay salaries.

“Initially, we were subcontracted for a month to carry out site clearance, earthworks, reinstatement and pipe works. Due to the unfavourable weather [rainy most of the time], it has added to the delays, including non-payment from the main contractor,” said a subcontractor.

“As a small business, we are put in a compromised position because we can’t even pay employees who happen to be our neighbours. I also can’t pay my debts [for preliminary medicals and safety checks for all staff] made just to get going. I can’t even grow [my business] because when the funds come in, they go straight to [paying off] debt.”

Resident Bongani Montshiwa, who has been employed in the project said: “Its not fair. We have worked for two months and no pay. As a breadwinner, my child, mother and partner are dependent on me. It has been really hard coming home with no money but waking up every day saying you’re going to work.”

Sowetan