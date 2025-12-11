‘Public works winning battle against construction mafia’ — Macpherson

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The public works minister says his department is making headway in tackling the so-called construction mafia and that KwaZulu-Natal, which was once considered the epicentre of construction-related extortion, has now recorded a full year without a single project disruption.

“Early indicators show that confidence is slowly being restored in the sector,” Dean Macpherson said.

He said the department is working closely with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on lifestyle audits and the ghost-employee investigation to strengthen integrity, detect fraud risks and protect public funds.

Phase two of the lifestyle audits began in March and covers 400 officials over two years.

So far, 69 officials have undergone audits, with document submissions and third-party verifications almost complete.

He said the final consolidated report is due in mid-December.

“While most officials have complied, a small number have either delayed submissions or failed to cooperate, and the department will act on any non-compliance once the SIU completes its findings,” he said.

He said the ghost-employee audit is also progressing across all regions and that phase one has been completed.

“At head office, where 1,023 officials are employed, 991 were verified, with 32 remaining unverified. One official was found to be a ghost employee and had received more than R340,000 net between April and August 2025 without rendering any service to the department,” he said, adding that the official’s salary had been stopped and the matter was being finalised for recovery and criminal action.

Macpherson said the process has revealed gaps in internal controls, particularly around staff movements, which increased fraud risks. The internal audit department is now leading phase two, focusing on the personnel and salary system, undue benefits, irregular appointments and control failures, he said.

The full audit is expected to wrap up in March.

Turning to the temporary closure of the central government offices building by the labour department in Pretoria, Macpherson said the situation was unacceptable.

An investigation has been launched into the breakdowns in the occupational health and safety system, and 11 officials linked to the failures have been identified, with two suspended. Others received warnings or were reassigned to ensure proper separation of duties while investigations continue.

On the PwC probe into the R836m oxygen plant tender at the Independent Development Trust, Macpherson said the investigation had uncovered serious irregularities and its scope had now been widened.

“The national bid adjudication committee has approved the extension, and the administrative steps required to issue a new order, including the release of funds, are being finalised.”

Macpherson also addressed the Telkom Towers investigation, where the department commissioned a forensic probe into the acquisition, renovation and management of the complex, which cost more than R1bn.

The investigation uncovered major planning and security failures, including the failure to secure the premises, resulting in vandalism and theft; the removal or decommissioning of key infrastructure; and the police’s failure to provide a timely migration plan.

“According to the forensic report, approximately R1.4bn has been spent on acquiring, renovating and maintaining the complex, with a further R776m in financial losses attributable to the manner in which the property was handled historically.”

Macpherson said he reviewed the report and requested further refinement.

“The second version I received was even more concerning, as it did not specify who should be accountable for the Telkom Towers campus issue. This lack of clarity is troubling from an investigative standpoint.”

