VIDEO | Want SA to rejoice? Give Shebe bail - his lawyer argues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shebeshxt‘s lawyer has told the court that the release of his client on bail will “bring joy and celebration to the whole country,” as he is a well-known lekompo artist.

“The gallery is full of people who support him,” argued his lawyer Adv TI Mokgopo during the musician’s bail application at Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Shebeshxt (real name Lehlogonolo Chauke) faces a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fan who was greeting him on the streets of Polokwane on October 19.

WATCH | Lekompo star Shebeshxt was back in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday. His lawyer claimed his release on bail would “bring joy and celebration.” He is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fan in October. pic.twitter.com/sDlgaQM6uF — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 11, 2025

The muso only handed himself to the police last month, and has been in custody since.

Mokgopo accused the investigating officer in the matter of having an emotional attachment to the case and not being a credible witness.

He said W/O Phaladi Makola had been angered by Shebeshxt arriving drunk and having a beer in his hand at the police station to hand himself over.

“The investigating officer is not a credible witness because he attached emotions to this matter. He was not considerate of the accused and attached emotions. The investigating officer had already made up his mind on the accused; he is trying to damage his image,” Mokgopo told the court.

The investigating officer is not a credible witness because he attached emotions to this matter. — Lawyer Adv TI Mokgopo

During his testimony, Makola said Shebeshxt was “not a suitable candidate” for bail. ”If released on bail, he will continue committing other criminal offences. If you go to the internet, you will see that the applicant always posts that he wants to commit a first-degree offence because he does not have a degree”.

“If he is released on bail, it will send a wrong message to the society at large and mainly to his fans that you can just commit a crime and be released on bail.”

However, Mokgopo said the state had not brought forth evidence that Shebeshxt’s release on bail will undermine public order or safety.

He said there had not been any evidence that his release on bail will jeopardise the proper function of justice, adding that Shebeshxt will not influence or interfere with witnesses or evidence. “The state failed to bring evidence that he will not follow bail conditions. He will not run away from the law. He brought himself [to] police,” said Mokgopo.

“He’s not a fugitive of the law. He does not intend to run away from the law. He can hand over his passport. The state did not bring enough evidence to show that he was prepared to become a fugitive of law for the rest of his life.

”But, if it happens that he runs from the law, which is unlikely, there’s a process of extradition. He has no economic and financial ties outside of SA. So, he will not evade trial."

He also accused Makola of painting a picture of his client as a habitual criminal by bringing up his other charges and previous convictions during the bail application.

He said those charges have no bearing on his bail hearing. “A bail hearing is not a trial; as such, bringing other cases is a matter of trial. Other courts have already dealt with some of these charges. As such, it is not fair to bring them before court. The interest of justice permits that he be released on bail,” he said.

The matter was postponed to Monday.

Sowetan