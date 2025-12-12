Authorities on high alert over unstable wall at Thabos Dam in Bronkhorstspruit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency services, police, disaster management teams and engineers are on site assessing the Thabos Dam and putting precautionary measures in place.

The City of Tshwane has raised concerns over the stability of the Thabos Dam near Bronkhorstspruit after days of continuous rainfall.

Authorities said the dam wall could be at risk, prompting emergency action.

Engineers are evaluating the structure to determine the risk and any immediate actions required.

Residents in Bronkhorstspruit and nearby areas have been urged to stay alert and follow official updates.

Authorities advised the public to move to higher ground if instructed, avoid low-lying areas downstream, and stay clear of the dam to allow emergency teams to work safely.

They also warned against sharing unverified information that could cause panic.

The City of Tshwane said all agencies are coordinating the response, and additional resources are ready should conditions worsen.

Monitoring of the dam continues as authorities work to ensure the safety of the community.

