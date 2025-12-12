Ramaphosa defends GNU amid DA’s BEE legal fight

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the closing session of the ANC’s national general council (NGC) to defend the party’s decision to continue the government of national unity, warning that elements within the coalition were attempting to dilute the country’s transformation agenda.
Ramaphosa said the NGC had fully supported the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU), positioning it as a tactical response to SA’s hung parliament rather than a departure from the party’s long-term ideological commitments.
This came as Ramaphosa emerged out of the NGC emboldened despite reports suggesting that the platform would be used to agitate for his removal. Not single delegate of the party during the four-day meeting openly called for him to step down.
This means Ramaphosa is likely to be the first ANC president after Thabo Mbeki to finish his full two terms or leave on his own terms.
Read more on TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.