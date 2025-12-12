Ramaphosa defends GNU amid DA’s BEE legal fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates as he makes his closing remarks at the end of the party’s 5th national general council in Boksburg. /Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the closing session of the ANC’s national general council (NGC) to defend the party’s decision to continue the government of national unity, warning that elements within the coalition were attempting to dilute the country’s transformation agenda.

Ramaphosa said the NGC had fully supported the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU), positioning it as a tactical response to SA’s hung parliament rather than a departure from the party’s long-term ideological commitments.

This came as Ramaphosa emerged out of the NGC emboldened despite reports suggesting that the platform would be used to agitate for his removal. Not single delegate of the party during the four-day meeting openly called for him to step down.

This means Ramaphosa is likely to be the first ANC president after Thabo Mbeki to finish his full two terms or leave on his own terms.

