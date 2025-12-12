Rescue efforts under way after four-storey temple collapses in Verulam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency workers are trying to extricate an unknown number of people trapped under concrete and rubble after a four-storey temple collapsed in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.

A four-storey building in Verulam collapsed on Friday (REACTION UNIT )

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said the temple at River Range Ranch in Redcliffe suddenly gave way.

Balram said the number of people involved was not known, but they had treated at least eight people.

Survivors are communicating via voice notes from under the building.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE