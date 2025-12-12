Transport dept to clear 70,000 licence card backlog by year-end

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of transport expects to have cleared the driving licence card backlog by the end of December.

Currently 70,000 cards are waiting to be produced.

The department told Sowetan that since May this year, 2.2-million cards have been produced. The country’s only licence card printer had broken down between February and May, creating a production backlog of nearly 750,000 renewed cards.

Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said though they entered into a memorandum of agreement with home affairs’ Government Printing Works (GPW), an interim printing solution has yet to begin.

“The department has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the GPW wherein we’re exploring an interim solution as a backup plan in the event the current card production machine breaks down,” he said.

“Given the application for a declaratory order, the procurement of a new printing machine remains in abeyance.”

An initial court date of January 6 has passed regarding the transport depatment’s application to dismiss an R400-million driving licence card contract awarded to Idemia in August 2024.

Multiple problems were identified in the tender process, such as the project’s costs escalating from the cabinet-approved R486m to R899m, which led the auditor-general to open an investigation.

This led to transport minister Barbara Creecy instructing the department to file an application with the Pretoria high court to set aside the contract.

Idemia has maintained that the contract was legitimate.

Meanwhile, Msibi has reminded motorists of the importance of staying up-to-date with vehicle and licence renewals.

“Due to various reasons, including motor vehicle theft and roadworthiness concerns, it is important to renew the licensing of every vehicle annually. The pricing of licence renewals is determined by different local and provincial authorities,” he said.

Sowetan