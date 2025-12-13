SA airports back to pre-Covid passenger levels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumi Mpofu CEO of Airports Company SA briefs the media on measures to handle increased traffic at airports during the festive season.

South African airports have nearly returned to pre-Covid passenger levels as Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) ramps up investment and operations ahead of the peak season following a period of significant financial recovery.

Based on the last highest point in 2019/20 before the pandemic, Acsa reports it recovered to 19.3-million passengers in the winter 2025/26 season, representing a 99% recovery in passenger traffic across domestic and international routes.

Its three largest airports also saw strong growth in departing passengers, with OR Tambo handling 5.79-million, up 9%; Cape Town International 3.07- million, also up 9%; and King Shaka International 1.62-million, up 13%.

Acsa expects the busiest days of the peak season to see 132,473 departing passengers on December 12 (1,210 flights), 132,965 on December 19 (1,217 flights), and 132,275 on January 2 (1,205 flights), highlighting the need for co-ordinated operations to ensure smooth travel.

