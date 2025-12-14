KZN temple collapse death toll rises to five

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of a temple collapse in Redcliffe, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

A fifth body has been recovered after the collapse on Friday of a four-storey temple in Redcliffe near Verulam, north of Durban.

The recovery of the body brings the confirmed death toll to five. There has been no indication from authorities whether more — or how many — bodies might still be trapped beneath the rubble.

The structure reportedly collapsed on construction workers and other individuals during a ready-mix pouring operation.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a call for assistance at about 11.56am on Friday after the building collapsed.

“On arrival, reaction officers assessed the scene and immediately requested the assistance of specialised search and rescue teams. A co-ordinated rescue and recovery operation was implemented involving multiple emergency service providers,” he said.

Recovery efforts were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to inclement weather but resumed once conditions improved on Sunday morning.

“Rescue technicians lowered a rescue basket into a cavity within the collapsed structure to safely retrieve the fifth body today (Sunday),” Balram said.

Meanwhile, the ANC has urged the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the collapse.

ANC provincial spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said accountability must be ensured and decisive measures taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

“While this is a time of mourning, it must also serve as a stark reminder of the critical importance of strict adherence to building regulations, safety standards and the protection of human life in all construction projects,” he said.

The party expressed appreciation to the emergency and rescue teams.

“Their dedication and courage during this painful period are commendable. The ANC stands in solidarity with the affected families and communities in Verulam and across the province. We share in their grief and reaffirm our commitment to advocating for safety, justice and dignity in all spaces where our people gather for worship, community and fellowship,” he said.

The party also conveyed its sympathy to the Hindu and Vaishnav communities, who are mourning the devastating loss.

“Places of worship are sacred spaces meant to offer solace, hope and spiritual upliftment. It is therefore deeply distressing that such a site has been marred by tragedy,” Sibisi said.

TimesLIVE