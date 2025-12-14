Minister seeks reasons for deadly temple collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Search and rescue operations underway at the site of a collapsed temple in Redcliffe, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

Public works minister Dean Macpherson says he is awaiting a report on what caused a four-storey temple under construction in Redcliffe, north of Durban, to collapse on Friday, killing at least four people.

Macpherson was speaking yesterday afternoon after visiting the site and assessing the extent of the damage. According to reports, more victims may be trapped under the rubble.

According to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), four bodies have been recovered so far. Search and rescue efforts are continuing despite persistent rainfall.

“Our technical experts have started taking samples. They are going to be pulling all the strands which go into an investigation like this. We don’t know why this building collapsed. That is the basis we are working on.”

