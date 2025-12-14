News

Minister seeks reasons for deadly temple collapse

Four bodies recovered from rubble as search and rescue operations continue at Redcliffe, north of Durban

Mfundo Mkhize

Search and rescue operations underway at the site of a collapsed temple in Redcliffe, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Public works minister Dean Macpherson says he is awaiting a report on what caused a four-storey temple under construction in Redcliffe, north of Durban, to collapse on Friday, killing at least four people.

Macpherson was speaking yesterday afternoon after visiting the site and assessing the extent of the damage. According to reports, more victims may be trapped under the rubble.

According to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), four bodies have been recovered so far. Search and rescue efforts are continuing despite persistent rainfall.

“Our technical experts have started taking samples. They are going to be pulling all the strands which go into an investigation like this. We don’t know why this building collapsed. That is the basis we are working on.”

