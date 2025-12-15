Lightning strike kills three congregants during prayer service

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three congregants died in Senwabarwana, Limpopo, after they were struck by lightning during a prayer service on Sunday morning.

Police said five other churchgoers were hospitalised.

Following the incident, eight victims aged between 12 and 56, reported to be residents of Sefihlampyana village, were wounded. — Col Malesela Ledwaba, police spokesperson

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the congregation held an all-night church service in a tent erected in an open veld at Radimana village when it started to rain heavily with thunderstorms.

“Following the incident, eight victims aged between 12 and 56, reported to be residents of Sefihlampyana village, were wounded afterward and immediately transported to a health care centre.

“Unfortunately, three victims, comprising one male and two females, were certified dead upon arrival,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ribson Mothemane, 46, Mosibudi Mokgobu, 44, and Glenda Modjadji Ntjana, 36.

Ledwaba said a case of inquest has been opened.

