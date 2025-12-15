MK Party, EFF demand secret ballot in Ntuli’s no confidence vote

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“We want a secret ballot.”

This is a chant by members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and Economic Freedom Fighters who disrupted proceedings to vote on the motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli on Monday.

The two parties demanded a secret ballot voting process.

The motion is brought to the legislature by the MK Party, which accused Ntuli of failing to deliver basic services to residents across the province and of having weak leadership skills.

The disruption came shortly after speaker Nontembeko Boyce ruled that the votes should be done openly.

MK Party and EFF members started chanting struggle songs, and others shouted, “Sifuna (we want a) secret ballot”.

Boyce called police to restore order; however, they were overpowered.

Sowetan