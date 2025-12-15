News

MK Party, EFF demand secret ballot in Ntuli’s no confidence vote

Opposition parties accuse KZN premier of ‘weak leadership’

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli. (SUPPLIED)

“We want a secret ballot.”

This is a chant by members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and Economic Freedom Fighters who disrupted proceedings to vote on the motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli on Monday.

The two parties demanded a secret ballot voting process.

The motion is brought to the legislature by the MK Party, which accused Ntuli of failing to deliver basic services to residents across the province and of having weak leadership skills.

The disruption came shortly after speaker Nontembeko Boyce ruled that the votes should be done openly.

MK Party and EFF members started chanting struggle songs, and others shouted, “Sifuna (we want a) secret ballot”.

Boyce called police to restore order; however, they were overpowered.

