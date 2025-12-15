Two suspects killed in blue lights heist shootout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Blue-light robbers fatally wounded in Free State, police recover saps uniform, sirens and false registration plates in suspects vehicle.

Two suspected blue light robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Parys, Free State, on Sunday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects were intercepted following intelligence-driven operations by a multidisciplinary team that included the tactical response team, traffic airwing, detectives’ tracking team, head office counterintelligence and private security companies.

The vehicle was spotted on the R59, allegedly fitted with blue lights. — Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, Gauteng police spokesperson

Nevhuhulwi said the team was tracking a VW Golf 7 believed to have been used in a series of blue light robberies.

“The vehicle was spotted on the R59, allegedly fitted with blue lights. When officers attempted to stop it, the driver sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and an exchange of gunfire.

“The vehicle later lost control and crashed into a fence in the Parys area. Two suspects, who were allegedly dressed in police uniform, were found dead inside the car,” she said.

Nevhuhulwi said officers recovered two unlicensed firearms with ammunition, SAPS uniforms with insignia, blue lights, sirens and false registration numbers from the vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were involved in blue light robberies on the R59 and other roads between Gauteng and the Free State,” Nevhuhulwi said.

She said the suspects would allegedly hijack motorists and kidnap them for several hours while withdrawing money from the victims’ bank accounts.



Nevhuhulwi said police would continue to clamp down on such crimes.

“Police will intensify efforts to crack down on these robberies. Members of the public are urged not to stop in isolated areas but rather drive to the nearest police station or filling station,” she said.

Police have urged anyone with information on criminal activities to contact the Crime Stop line on 08600-10111.

