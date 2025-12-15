WATCH | Madlanga interim report half-baked, won’t be made public - presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The presidency spokesperson says releasing the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry interim report will not be helpful, saying it is half-baked.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, Tshwane, on Monday, Vincent Magwenya said the commission’s final report will be made available to the public.

“However, the interim report, the one that the president is going to receive on Wednesday, the 17th of December, will not be made available to the public. The reasoning is quite simple to understand. Some of the witnesses that have come before the commission are going to be called back again to continue with their evidence,” said Magwenya.

“Some [witnesses] had evidence located in certain specific areas but not as broad as it was meant to be. So those witnesses are still going to be given a chance to return to the commission and give that evidence.

“It’s not going to be helpful to then start chewing and debating on something that’s half-baked. President [Cyril Ramaphosa] will certainly look at it. He hasn’t had the luxury of time to follow every day of the commission’s hearing.”

The Madlanga commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

