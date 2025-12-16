John Cena retires from WWE wrestling after more than two decades

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon John Cena has officially retired from professional wrestling after more than two decades, ending his remarkable career with his final match at Saturday night’s Main Event in Washington DC. He faced fellow WWE star Gunther.

The 48-year-old legend of pro wrestling said goodbye to the ring after a hardfought match where he lost by submission, tapping out.

Afterwards Cena, the 17-time world champion and widely-acknowledged “greatest of all time”, was greeted with thunderous cheers and applause, with the chant from the crowd of “Thank you Cena!” filling the arena.

Other WWE superstars came out to celebrate his career. WWE champions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk symbolically presented their championship belts to Cena.

Cena removed his shoes and wristbands, took a final bow, and walked out of the ring. “It’s been a pleasure serving you for all these years. Thank you,” he said.

Cena’s WWE career began in 2002 and he leaves the company as arguably its most decorated wrestler. He had long hinted at his retirement, making the formal announcement during an appearance at Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada. At that event, he declared his intention of concluding his in-ring career in 2025, with WrestleMania 41 designated as his final appearance. “I officially announce my retirement from WWE,” he said.

He thanked his supporters, specifically acknowledging the Canadian fans for their unwavering dedication.

“I’ve been in WWE for more than two decades and in that time, I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity, like we have right now — WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt.

“And I’ve also seen tremendous hardships, times when no one knows your name and no one wants to be your friend and only the most dedicated, hardcore fans stand by your side.

“In all those years, one of the most important things I’ve learnt was whether the WWE was hot or cold, Canadians always showed up — I want to say thank you. Thank you for letting me play in the house you built for so many years, for your voice, because it’s really loud, your honesty because it’s beautifully brutal. Most of all, thank you for allowing me to be here with you.”

While his in-ring career is over, Cena confirmed his relationship with WWE is far from finished.

“I will be an ambassador to WWE. I’m already signed on for another five years.

“I was like, ‘Please, as long as you can do it, I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can,” he said speaking to Tom Rinaldi in an interview for the WWE’s YouTube channel.