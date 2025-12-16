News

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa commemorates Reconciliation Day in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Phillip Santos)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the national commemoration of Reconciliation Day at the Ncome Museum in the Nquthu local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

