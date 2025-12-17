Family of slain DJ Warras asks for privacy during mourning, support for police investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of slain Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, who was gunned down in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday, has asked for privacy and that police be given space to probe his murder.

DJ Warras, 40, was ambushed by three suspects and shot several times as he was leaving Zambesi House near Carlton Centre.

As the family begins the painful journey of mourning, they humbly ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding during this unimaginably difficult time. — Family statement

The family said the senseless nature of his passing has left his family devastated and broken.

“A devoted son, a loving and proud father, a cherished brother and uncle, Warrick was the heart and anchor of his family. Affectionately known as DJ Warras, also known as “The Shady Lurker”, he brought light, laughter, and strength into every space he occupied.

“His influence and kindness extended far beyond his home, and he was deeply loved by his friends, colleagues, and the wider South African entertainment community,” the statement read.

DJ Warras leaves behind three young children, his mother, and siblings.

“As the family begins the painful journey of mourning, they humbly ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding during this unimaginably difficult time. They also respectfully request that the South African Police Service be given the space and support needed to thoroughly investigate this tragic crime so that justice may be served.”

Details regarding his memorial and funeral services will be shared at a later stage.

Acting Gauteng provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said nothing was taken from DJ Warras after the shooting.

Kekana said the incident was captured on CCTV footage and that one of the suspects had dreadlocks.

