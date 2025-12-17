News

Home affairs busts Kenyans working illegally on US refugee applications

Transgressors face deportation for violating SA tourist visa rules with a five-year entry ban

Herman Moloi

Journalist

An immigration official based at the Beitbridge home affairs offices has been sentenced to four years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, for taking a bribe.
Home affairs spokesperson Carli van Wyk said the arrest followed intelligence reports which indicated that a number of Kenyan nationals had recently entered SA on tourist visas and had illegally taken up work at a centre processing the applications of so-called “refugees” to the US. (Michael Pinyana)

Seven Kenyans who had visas to work on processing applications of refugees to the US were arrested in Johannesburg on Tuesday for doing the work illegally.

Home affairs spokesperson Carli van Wyk said the arrest followed intelligence reports which indicated that a number of Kenyan nationals had recently entered SA on tourist visas and had illegally taken up work at a centre processing the applications of so-called “refugees” to the US.

Seven Kenyan nationals were discovered engaging in work despite only being in possession of tourist visas, in clear violation of their conditions of entry into SA.

—  Carli van Wyk, Home affairs spokesperson

“This was despite the fact that earlier visa applications for Kenyan nationals to perform this work had been lawfully declined by the department.

“During the operation, seven Kenyan nationals were discovered engaging in work despite only being in possession of tourist visas, in clear violation of their conditions of entry into the country. They were arrested and issued with deportation orders and will be prohibited from entering South Africa again for a five-year period,” said Van Wyk.

She said the department of international relations & cooperation has initiated formal diplomatic engagements with the US and Kenya to resolve the matter.

Sowetan


