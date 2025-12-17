LISTEN | Dual fires in Ekurhuleni leave two dead, liquor store gutted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two people were found dead in an apartment in Alberton on Wednesday morning.

The City of Ekurhuleni emergency management services responded to two fires – one that claimed the lives of two people and the other which gutted a liquor store – in the early hours of Wednesday.

City EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said in the first incident, firefighters found the Jambo liquor store in Boksburg North on fire.

“Currently, no casualties are accounted for thus far, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined,” Ntladi said.

Firefighters were also dispatched to the Jackson Cove complex in Elans Rock, Alberton.

​“​On arrival, firefighters found two units involved in the fire: the bottom flat and the flat directly above it,” said EMS spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald.

Two people were found dead in an apartment in Alberton on Wednesday morning.

“​Firefighters acted swiftly to extinguish the blaze, successfully preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding residential units. During the primary search and overhaul operations, the charred bodies of two occupants were tragically discovered in one of the two-bedroom apartments of the bottom unit.

“​Both individuals were declared dead at the scene by Gauteng emergency medical services personnel from Germiston. A note was reportedly found on the kitchen table, suggesting a possible case of death by suicide.”

MacDonald said investigations were ongoing to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

“The scene was subsequently handed over to the South African Police Service from Moffat View and is currently under investigation.”

He said for life-threatening emergencies and to report fires, residents should contact emergency services on 011-458-0911.

