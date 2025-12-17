Police seek leads after two women found dead in locked Mbombela house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police spokesperson Col Jabu Ndubane said the grim discovery was made at about 4.30pm on Tuesday after concerned neighbours alerted police to a foul smell and a swarm of flies coming from the house.

Police are searching for suspects after two women were found half-naked and in the early stages of decomposition inside a locked house in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Col Jabu Ndubane said the grim discovery was made at about 4.30pm on Tuesday after concerned neighbours alerted police to a foul smell and a swarm of flies coming from the house.

The house was locked, and there seems to be no sign of a break-in... The house where two lifeless bodies were found appears to have been ransacked. — Col Jabu Ndubane, Police spokesperson

Ndubane said residents told police that repeated attempts to reach the occupants by phone were unsuccessful.

“The house was locked [and] there seems to be no sign of a break-in. The Mbombela disaster management teams were also summoned to assist in unlocking the door. The house appears to have been ransacked, and it was during this time when two lifeless bodies were found.”

The deceased have been identified as Eunice Mahlodi, 64, and Eugenia Dineo Masuku, 20.

“Masuku’s body was found in her bedroom; both her hands were tied with cables. It is suspected that she could have been strangled as a cable was found around her neck.

“Police are appealing to [anyone] with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrator(s) by contacting Det-Sgt Debra Matukane on 076-354-9612 or calling the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111. Members of the public can also send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

Sowetan