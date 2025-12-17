Severe storms to hit several provinces this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in the Free State, North West, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers forecast for North West, the Free State, and Gauteng on Wednesday and Thursday.

“An 80% of showers and thundershowers expected across KwaZulu-Natal into the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. A yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for most parts of the central interior and eastern regions. This includes the Free State, North West, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, an orange level five warning has been issued, indicating a medium likelihood of significant impacts. These include heavy downpours that may lead to localised flooding, damaging winds, possible hail, and excessive lightning, particularly into the afternoon,” said Thobela.

He said on Thursday, severe thunderstorms are expected across most of the northeastern regions of the country, affecting North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, parts of Gauteng, and the central and southern areas of Limpopo.

Western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including the Newcastle area and stretching into the Free State near Bethlehem, are also likely to experience severe weather.

Furthermore, a yellow level four warning has been issued for areas expected to face significant impacts, including the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, regions west of Mbombela, and parts of Pretoria.

Sowetan