WATCH | Fire destroys 10 buses at Barberton depot

Police probe causes of early morning blaze

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Police in Barberton are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed ten buses. (Supplied)

Ten buses were destroyed by fire at a bus depot in Barberton, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Jabu Ndubane said reports they received indicate that one of the buses caught fire, and security personnel went out to investigate and called firefighters.

Police in Barberton are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed ten buses. (Supplied)

Nine others also caught fire.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident have not yet been established and will form part of the [investigation],” Ndubane said.

