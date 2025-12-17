WATCH | Fire destroys 10 buses at Barberton depot

Ten buses were destroyed by fire at a bus depot in Barberton, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Col Jabu Ndubane said reports they received indicate that one of the buses caught fire, and security personnel went out to investigate and called firefighters.
WATCH | Ten buses were gutted by a fire at a depot in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 17, 2025
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/ws11Y067kp
Nine others also caught fire.
“Circumstances surrounding this incident have not yet been established and will form part of the [investigation],” Ndubane said.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.