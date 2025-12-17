WATCH | Fire destroys 10 buses at Barberton depot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police in Barberton are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed ten buses.

Police spokesperson Col Jabu Ndubane said reports they received indicate that one of the buses caught fire, and security personnel went out to investigate and called firefighters.

Nine others also caught fire.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident have not yet been established and will form part of the [investigation],” Ndubane said.

