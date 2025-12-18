Downpours forecast for Christmas and New Year’s Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SA Weather Service forecasts downpours on December 25 and January 1.

Senior forecaster Jacqueline Modika told a media briefing in Tshwane on Thursday that Christmas and New Year’s Day are expected to be partly cloudy, with most rainfall occurring in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to occur primarily in the afternoons, although periods of increased moisture may result in morning showers in some areas. — Jacqueline Modika, senior forecaster

She said South Africans can expect isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers mainly over the central and eastern parts of the country.

“Looking ahead to the festive season, including Christmas and the New Year period, the South African Weather Service expects partly cloudy and warm-to-cool conditions across much of the country.

“Thunderstorm activity is expected to occur primarily in the afternoons, although periods of increased moisture may result in morning showers in some areas. Much of the rainfall during this period will be associated with afternoon and evening thundershowers, which may at times be accompanied by heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds,” she said.

She urged the public to take the weather warning seriously, as they play a role in reducing the risk of injury, loss of life or property damage.

“It is of utmost importance for the public, particularly vulnerable communities, to regularly consult credible weather forecasts and warning sources for developments and take appropriate action as part of their daily routine.

“As recent history tells us, this can be a matter of life and death,” Modika said.

Residents are encouraged to:

Seek shelter when thunderstorms approach;

Move vehicles under cover where possible;

Avoid driving through flooded roads;

Report fallen trees, flooding or damage to municipal authorities;

Avoid crossing flooded bridges;

Stay informed by following official SAWS weather updates;

Take necessary precautions during thunderstorm activity; and

Ensure festive travel plans consider changing weather conditions.

