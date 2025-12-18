Four suspects killed in Joburg, Ekurhuleni shootouts

Four suspects were killed in two separate shootouts with police in Joburg and Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
In one of the incidents, two suspects were fatally shot near a business premises in Stormhill, Florida.
Police spokesperson Cpt Tintswalo Sibeko said police were patrolling when they noticed two males acting suspiciously.
“Police attempted to stop the suspects, but they fired a shot, prompting a shootout. Both suspects were fatally wounded, and a firearm was recovered.
“Preliminary investigations reveal the suspects were involved in a business robbery of a local company,” she said.
In another incident in Kempton Park, two suspects were killed and another injured during a shootout with the police and private security.
It is understood the suspects were targeting courier vehicles when the high-speed chase culminated in a shootout on the R25.
