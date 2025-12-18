WATCH | Footage lays bare extent of illegal mining in North West residential area

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An aerial inspection shared by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has shown the risk to lives and livelihoods created by illegal mining for residents in Bapong, near Brits in the North West.

“What is happening here is illegal and detrimental to the environment, including water sources and, most importantly, poses a health and imminent safety risk for our communities,’ he said.

The footage shows how zama zamas have encroached onto the boundary of people’s homes.

“This is theft of minerals which belongs to all South Africans and which legally done can contribute to economic growth, community development and decent jobs in the area.”

Masemola this week received a briefing from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure team on intervention measures that can be immediately implemented.

His office said this includes deploying more police officers on the ground such as crime intelligence officers, members of the Hawks, detectives and tactical units to prevent and combat illegal mining activities.

An integrated and multidisciplinary intervention team has been set up with officials from various departments such as mineral resources, water and sanitation, the environment, home affairs and others.

“This team has already hit the ground running and will continue to work to stabilise and normalise this area through all possible means to stop these illegal activities. Daily operations will be monitored on a weekly basis while we intensify and sharpen our long-term plans to ensure a lasting solution to these illegal acts,“ said Masemola.

Compliance inspections and disruptive operations will he conducted at identified sites.

“Where necessary we will continue to effect the necessary arrests and conduct search and seizure operations of tools and resources that are being used to conduct these illegal mining activities.

“We remain committed to working closely with our communities and key stakeholders to put a stop to these illegal and dangerous activities.”

