BMA arrests Mozambican nationals found with 46 fake passports for bribery attempt

Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Border Management Authority (BMA) officers to allow them into SA with 46 Mozambican passports bearing fraudulent stamps.

BMA’s deputy commissioner, Mmemme Mogotsi, said the two suspects were intercepted on Thursday while travelling in a silver Volvo S40 at Kosi Bay.

Two Mozambican nationals arrested for attempting to bribe BMA officials (Supplied)

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 46 fraudulently stamped Mozambican passports concealed under the mat in the boot of the car. In addition, an amount of R34,890 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illicit activities, was recovered from the suspects,” she said.

Mogotsi said after the discovery the two individuals attempted to bribe BMA officials.

“When the bribery attempt failed, the suspects resisted arrest. As a result, the BMA officials acted decisively and brought the situation under control. Both suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with fraud, resisting arrest and bribery. This interception reflects the BMA’s zero tolerance on corruption and facilitation of transnational organised crime,” she said.

Mogotsi said that on December 18, more than 580 undocumented Zimbabwean nationals were intercepted at the Grobler’s Bridge port of entry to Botswana after they were found travelling without valid documents while transporting goods that should have been declared through standard customs procedures.

She said operations at the Sendelingsdrift port of entry between SA and Namibia have been temporarily suspended due to increased water levels resulting from rainfall.

“The conditions pose a safety risk to the cross-border movement of the pontoon and travellers between the RSA and Namibia. The BMA continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as conditions improve.”

